Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (MJN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (NYSE:MJN) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mead Johnson Nutrition CO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mead Johnson Nutrition CO will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mead Johnson Nutrition CO.

Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (NYSE:MJN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 125.35%. The business earned $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MJN. Wells Fargo & Co cut Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mead Johnson Nutrition CO in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG cut Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $90.00 target price on Mead Johnson Nutrition CO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (NYSE:MJN) traded up 0.18% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,072 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.15. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $94.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO’s payout ratio is currently 56.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MJN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Mead Johnson Nutrition CO during the third quarter valued at $158,430,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mead Johnson Nutrition CO during the fourth quarter valued at $102,498,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Mead Johnson Nutrition CO during the fourth quarter valued at $71,465,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Mead Johnson Nutrition CO during the third quarter valued at $72,136,000. Finally, CGOV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mead Johnson Nutrition CO during the third quarter valued at $81,490,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/mead-johnson-nutrition-co-mjn-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-82-per-share-updated.html.

About Mead Johnson Nutrition CO

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (Mead Johnson) is a pediatric nutrition company. The Company manufactures, distributes and sells infant formulas, children’s nutrition and other nutritional products. The Company operates through three segments: Asia, Latin America and North America/Europe. Its product portfolio includes routine and specialty infant formulas, children’s milks and milk modifiers, dietary supplements for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, pediatric vitamins, and products for pediatric metabolic disorders.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (MJN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mead Johnson Nutrition CO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mead Johnson Nutrition CO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.