Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (MJN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News articles about Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (NYSE:MJN) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 79 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (NYSE:MJN) traded up 0.03% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,831 shares. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.75. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $94.40.

Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (NYSE:MJN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.63 million. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO had a negative return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mead Johnson Nutrition CO will post $3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MJN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc cut shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. William Blair cut shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $90.00 target price on Mead Johnson Nutrition CO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

Mead Johnson Nutrition CO Company Profile

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (Mead Johnson) is a pediatric nutrition company. The Company manufactures, distributes and sells infant formulas, children’s nutrition and other nutritional products. The Company operates through three segments: Asia, Latin America and North America/Europe. Its product portfolio includes routine and specialty infant formulas, children’s milks and milk modifiers, dietary supplements for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, pediatric vitamins, and products for pediatric metabolic disorders.

