McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. Acquires 583 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. increased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $234,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Amgen by 18.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 13.8% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) opened at 163.32 on Monday. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.64 and a 52 week high of $184.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.59% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post $12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “positive” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.79.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

