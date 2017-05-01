McDonald's Co.’s (MCD) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company reissued their market perform rating on shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura set a $136.00 price objective on McDonald's Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays PLC set a $139.00 price objective on McDonald's Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Instinet lowered their price objective on McDonald's Co. from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price objective on McDonald's Co. to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.45.

Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) traded up 0.5645% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.7199. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,102 shares. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $110.33 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.31. The stock has a market cap of $115.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.8402 and a beta of 0.69.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The business earned $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. McDonald's Co. had a return on equity of 514.39% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post $6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald's Co. news, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.94 per share, with a total value of $206,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 13,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $1,967,017.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald's Co. by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation increased its stake in McDonald's Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in McDonald's Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Co. Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

