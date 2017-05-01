McDonald's Co. (MCD) VP James R. Sappington Sells 13,912 Shares

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) VP James R. Sappington sold 13,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $1,967,017.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) traded up 0.95% on Monday, reaching $141.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,492,261 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.69. McDonald's Co. has a one year low of $110.33 and a one year high of $142.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.21 and its 200-day moving average is $123.31.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. McDonald's Co. had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 514.39%. The business earned $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. McDonald's Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post $6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald's Co. by 23.7% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its position in McDonald's Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 4,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in McDonald's Co. by 4.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 791,203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after buying an additional 35,468 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. raised its position in McDonald's Co. by 414.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 24,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in McDonald's Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 147,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vetr upgraded McDonald's Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.22 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Instinet decreased their price target on McDonald's Co. from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC set a $139.00 price target on McDonald's Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down from $139.00) on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.45.

McDonald's Co. Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

