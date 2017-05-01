McDonald's Co. (MCD) Raised to “Buy” at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research upgraded shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, April 11th.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCD. Vetr cut shares of McDonald's Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $114.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a market perform rating and set a $123.50 price objective on shares of McDonald's Co. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald's Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's Co. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an outperform rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's Co. in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.45.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) opened at 139.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.31. McDonald's Co. has a one year low of $110.33 and a one year high of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.69.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. McDonald's Co. had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 514.39%. The firm earned $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post $6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald's Co. news, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.94 per share, for a total transaction of $206,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,304. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 13,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $1,967,017.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in McDonald's Co. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 8,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald's Co. by 2.6% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald's Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in McDonald's Co. by 32.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in McDonald's Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 12,354 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

