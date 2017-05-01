McDonald's Co. (MCD) Position Raised by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. McDonald's Co. makes up about 1.5% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in McDonald's Co. were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McDonald's Co. by 27.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens Investment Management Inc increased its stake in McDonald's Co. by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hutchens Investment Management Inc now owns 17,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in McDonald's Co. by 8.0% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald's Co. by 23.7% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP increased its stake in McDonald's Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 4,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) opened at 139.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.31. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $110.33 and a 1-year high of $142.79.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. McDonald's Co. had a return on equity of 514.39% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post $6.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald's Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price objective on McDonald's Co. from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

In other McDonald's Co. news, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.94 per share, with a total value of $206,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $206,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 13,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $1,967,017.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

