McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.1 Billion

Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will post $1.1 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for McCormick & Company,’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. McCormick & Company, reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, will report full-year sales of $1.1 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.72 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow McCormick & Company,.

McCormick & Company, (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. McCormick & Company, had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.89.

In other McCormick & Company, news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $475,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,214.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 207,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $20,717,819.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,422,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in McCormick & Company, by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in McCormick & Company, by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Robshaw & Julian Associates Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, by 0.4% in the third quarter. Robshaw & Julian Associates Inc. now owns 37,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, by 1.5% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 129,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in McCormick & Company, by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, (NYSE:MKC) traded down 0.71% during trading on Friday, reaching $99.19. 305,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. McCormick & Company, has a 52-week low of $88.64 and a 52-week high of $107.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. McCormick & Company,’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

McCormick & Company, Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distributing spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry, including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. The Company’s segments include consumer and industrial. The Company is involved in the manufacturing and sales of flavorful products.

