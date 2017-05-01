McClatchy (MNI) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about McClatchy (NYSE:MNI) have been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. McClatchy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.44 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of McClatchy (NYSE:MNI) traded up 0.74% on Monday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.64. The company’s market cap is $82.26 million. McClatchy has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $19.77.

McClatchy (NYSE:MNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $262.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.08 million. McClatchy had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McClatchy will post ($1.91) earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McClatchy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th.

In other McClatchy news, major shareholder Contrarius Investment Manageme sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $65,462.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 91,739 shares of company stock worth $875,327 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

McClatchy Company Profile

The McClatchy Company is a news and information publisher of various publications, such as the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. The Company’s segments include Western Segment and Eastern Segment.

