Maxim Integrated Products’ (MXIM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MXIM. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Drexel Hamilton boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised Maxim Integrated Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) traded up 0.61% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,393 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.14. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $46.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.01.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $581 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 76.30%.

In other news, insider Bryan Preeshl sold 6,862 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $304,810.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 25,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $1,122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,314 shares of company stock worth $7,239,396 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,528,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,287,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,157,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,657,000 after buying an additional 787,962 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 68.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,855,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,102,000 after buying an additional 755,078 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 510.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 564,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,813,000 after buying an additional 472,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

