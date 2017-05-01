Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in a research note released on Friday, April 14th. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Drexel Hamilton boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) opened at 44.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company earned $581 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.30%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director James R. Bergman sold 14,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $657,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,314 shares of company stock worth $7,239,396. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 57.8% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 31.3% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

