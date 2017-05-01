Matthieu Pigasse Acquires 257 Shares of Sky Plc (SKY) Stock

Sky Plc (LON:SKY) insider Matthieu Pigasse bought 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 984 ($12.58) per share, for a total transaction of £2,528.88 ($3,233.04).

Sky Plc (LON:SKY) opened at 992.069 on Monday. Sky Plc has a one year low of GBX 560.00 and a one year high of GBX 1,050.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 981.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 932.63. The stock’s market cap is GBX 16.95 billion.

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered Sky Plc to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.74) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investec reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.74) target price (up from GBX 800 ($10.23)) on shares of Sky Plc in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.74) target price on shares of Sky Plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.74) target price on shares of Sky Plc in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sky Plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,097.81 ($14.03).

About Sky Plc

Sky plc is an entertainment and communications company. The Company is engaged in operation of pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including provision of broadband and telephone operations. It operates through three segments: UK and Ireland, which includes activities and operations of the pay television, home communications and adjacent businesses in the United Kingdom and Ireland; Germany and Austria, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Germany and Austria, and Italy, which includes activities and operations of the pay television and adjacent businesses in Italy.

