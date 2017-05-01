Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Mattel’s Q1 2017 adjusted loss per share of $0.32 was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.17 and also the prior-year quarter loss of $0.14. Results were hurt by weak sales. Notably, revenues of $735.6 million plunged 15% year over year as reported and in constant currency and missed the consensus mark by 9.2%. Going forward, U.S. toy category slowdown and unfavorable foreign exchange translation remains a major headwind. Moreover, Mattel’s shares have underperformed the Zacks categorized Toys/Games/Hobby Products industry over the past six months. Even so, we believe that the company’s core brands like Hot Wheels, Thomas, Fisher-Price and MEGA Brands should drive growth. Still, it will take time for all the brands to show consistent improvement. Further, costs related to sales boosting initiatives may keep profits under pressure, while macroeconomic concerns limit revenue growth of the company.”

MAT has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price target on shares of Mattel to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Vetr upgraded shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.95 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) traded down 1.83% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.01. 22,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.94. Mattel has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post $1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Mattel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.03%.

In related news, Director Dean A. Scarborough purchased 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,727.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Gros purchased 9,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $250,052.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,744 shares in the company, valued at $383,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 66,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,274 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 49.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc manufactures and markets a range of toy products around the world. The Company’s segments are North America; International, and American Girl. Its portfolio of brands and products are grouped into approximately four major brand categories, including Mattel Girls & Boys Brands, Fisher-Price Brands, American Girl Brands and Construction and Arts & Crafts Brands.

