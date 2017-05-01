Mathes Company Inc. Has $202,000 Position in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Mathes Company Inc. maintained its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 81.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the third quarter worth $149,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) opened at 52.96 on Monday. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $57.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average is $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.52.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company earned $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 40.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post $2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mathes Company Inc. Has $202,000 Position in SYSCO Co. (SYY)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/mathes-company-inc-has-202000-position-in-sysco-co-syy.html.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

In other SYSCO news, insider Wayne Shurts sold 15,600 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $805,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Delaney III sold 30,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $1,558,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,133,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.