Materialise NV (MTLS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTLS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise NV from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Materialise NV in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) opened at 11.01 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $521.05 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. Materialise NV has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million. Materialise NV had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Materialise NV’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Materialise NV will post $0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Materialise NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Materialise NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in Materialise NV by 47.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 246,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 79,799 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Materialise NV by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 752,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trent Capital Management Inc. NC bought a new stake in Materialise NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

