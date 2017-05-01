Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Likely to Affect Mastercard (MA) Stock Price

Press coverage about Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mastercard earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 77 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Mastercard from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Vetr lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.99 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $123.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) traded up 0.04% on Monday, hitting $116.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552,629 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.76 and a 200-day moving average of $107.68. The company has a market cap of $125.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.26. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $117.37. Mastercard also saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,135 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 332% compared to the average volume of 494 call options.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $85,723.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,268.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $561,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,313 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 872,132 shares of company stock worth $93,915,371 over the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

