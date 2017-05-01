Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.3% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,814,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after buying an additional 171,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) opened at 116.32 on Monday. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The company has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.76 and its 200 day moving average is $107.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.99 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

In other news, insider Gary J. Flood sold 83,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $9,691,387.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,077.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 205,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.63, for a total value of $21,862,882.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,449,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,097,102,804.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 872,132 shares of company stock valued at $93,915,371. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

