Mastercard Inc (MA) Position Boosted by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $207,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 73.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% in the first quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 41,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $324,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) opened at 116.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.26. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $117.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.76 and a 200-day moving average of $107.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on Mastercard from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Vetr cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.99 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gary J. Flood sold 83,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $9,691,387.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,819 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,077.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $85,723.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,791 shares in the company, valued at $538,268.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 872,132 shares of company stock worth $93,915,371. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

