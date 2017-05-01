Mastercard Inc (MA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Piper Jaffray Companies

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MA. Bank of America Corp upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Vetr upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.23 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) opened at 116.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.76 and a 200 day moving average of $107.68. Mastercard has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $117.37. The firm has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 205,035 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.63, for a total value of $21,862,882.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,449,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,097,102,804.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 763 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $85,723.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,268.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 872,132 shares of company stock valued at $93,915,371. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 10,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

