Share Repurchase Plan Authorized by Masonite International Corp (DOOR) Board

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program, which permits the company to buyback $200 million in outstanding shares on Wednesday, February 22nd, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Masonite International Corp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Instinet increased their target price on Masonite International Corp from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masonite International Corp from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Masonite International Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masonite International Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) opened at 83.20 on Monday. Masonite International Corp has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $85.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.41. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $481.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.83 million. Masonite International Corp had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Masonite International Corp will post $4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lawrence P. Repar sold 19,647 shares of Masonite International Corp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $1,544,254.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,863.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,973 shares of Masonite International Corp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $155,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Masonite International Corp

Masonite International Corporation is designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors for the residential new construction; the residential repair, renovation and remodeling, and the non-residential building construction markets. The Company principally operates in North America; Europe, Asia and Latin America, and Africa.

