Masonite International Corp (DOOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Masonite International Corp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Instinet upped their price target on Masonite International Corp from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International Corp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Nomura started coverage on Masonite International Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masonite International Corp from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masonite International Corp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) traded up 0.691% on Wednesday, hitting $83.775. The company had a trading volume of 11,824 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.461 and a beta of 1.17. Masonite International Corp has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $85.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.41.

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Masonite International Corp had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company earned $481.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Masonite International Corp will post $4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lawrence P. Repar sold 19,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $1,544,254.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,863.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $155,867.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Masonite International Corp by 22.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 13,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Masonite International Corp by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 976,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,699,000 after buying an additional 29,464 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Masonite International Corp by 442.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Masonite International Corp by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Finally, Suffolk Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International Corp during the third quarter worth $701,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Corp Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation is designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors for the residential new construction; the residential repair, renovation and remodeling, and the non-residential building construction markets. The Company principally operates in North America; Europe, Asia and Latin America, and Africa.

