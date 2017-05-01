Masco Corp (MAS) Position Raised by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Masco Corp accounts for 2.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.08% of Masco Corp worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Masco Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Masco Corp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Masco Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masco Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco Corp by 150.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) traded down 0.81% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053,238 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.51. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Masco Corp had a return on equity of 1,293.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business earned $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post $1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Masco Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on Masco Corp to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Masco Corp in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Longbow Research upgraded Masco Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masco Corp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other Masco Corp news, VP Christopher K. Kastner sold 5,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $184,649.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 1,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $66,051.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,015.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,930 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

