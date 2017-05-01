Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $255,000 Position in Masco Corp (MAS)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY held its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Masco Corp were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Masco Corp during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco Corp during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Masco Corp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Masco Corp during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masco Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) opened at 37.02 on Monday. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Masco Corp had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 1,293.51%. The company earned $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Masco Corp’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on Masco Corp to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nomura started coverage on Masco Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research raised Masco Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Masco Corp in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masco Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In related news, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 1,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $66,051.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,015.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher K. Kastner sold 5,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $184,649.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,930. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Masco Corp

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

