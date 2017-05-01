Masco Corp (MAS) Given Buy Rating at Instinet

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Instinet in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nomura assumed coverage on Masco Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research raised Masco Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Masco Corp in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Masco Corp in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) opened at 37.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business earned $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Masco Corp had a return on equity of 1,293.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post $1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Masco Corp’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In other news, VP John P. Lindow sold 34,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $1,278,247.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,434 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,398.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher K. Kastner sold 5,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $184,649.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Masco Corp during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Masco Corp by 92.8% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masco Corp during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Masco Corp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Masco Corp during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Masco Corp

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

