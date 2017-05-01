Masco Corp (MAS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on Masco Corp to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nomura started coverage on Masco Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research upgraded Masco Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Masco Corp in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Instinet restated a buy rating on shares of Masco Corp in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.20.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) traded down 0.03% on Wednesday, hitting $37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 946,122 shares. Masco Corp has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $37.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business earned $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Masco Corp had a return on equity of 1,293.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Masco Corp will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Masco Corp’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

In other news, VP Christopher K. Kastner sold 5,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $184,649.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 1,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $66,051.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,015.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,913 shares of company stock worth $1,600,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Masco Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Masco Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Masco Corp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco Corp during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masco Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corp Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

