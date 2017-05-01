Masco Corp (MAS) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Masco Corp earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 33 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) traded down 0.11% during trading on Monday, reaching $36.98. The company had a trading volume of 645,568 shares. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Masco Corp had a return on equity of 1,293.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post $1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Masco Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on shares of Masco Corp to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Masco Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Masco Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Masco Corp in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Masco Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

In other news, VP Christopher K. Kastner sold 5,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $184,649.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 1,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $66,051.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,015.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,930 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corp Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

