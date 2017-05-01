Masco Corp (MAS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Negative impact of currency translation remains a major headwind for Masco. Though the U.S. dollar strengthened against most major currencies including the euro, British pound and Canadian dollar, currency headwind is expected to impact 2017 sales by approximately $100 million. Moreover, further increase in mortgage rates may dilute the demand for new homes and therefore building products, as mortgage loans become expensive. Also, shares of Masco underperformed the Zacks categorized Building & Construction Products in the last one year.”

MAS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on Masco Corp to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Macquarie set a $40.00 price objective on Masco Corp and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Masco Corp in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Longbow Research raised Masco Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Masco Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco Corp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) opened at 37.02 on Wednesday. Masco Corp has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $37.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Masco Corp had a return on equity of 1,293.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. Masco Corp’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post $1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Masco Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In other Masco Corp news, VP John P. Lindow sold 34,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $1,278,247.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,398.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher K. Kastner sold 5,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $184,649.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,930. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco Corp by 61.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 18,915 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Masco Corp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 33,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Train Babcock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco Corp during the third quarter worth about $2,996,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco Corp during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco Corp by 18.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco Corp

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

