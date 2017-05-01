Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Stake Maintained by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC continued to hold its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,651 shares of the construction company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,025,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,215,000 after buying an additional 637,966 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3,396.4% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 577,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,033,000 after buying an additional 561,420 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $114,997,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $62,888,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $48,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) traded up 0.97% during trading on Monday, reaching $222.33. 286,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.85 and a 200 day moving average of $215.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.41. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.27 and a 12 month high of $243.98.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $889 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post $7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

In other news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total transaction of $656,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,439.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand, and gravel) used for the construction of infrastructure, nonresidential, and residential projects. Aggregates products are also used for railroad ballast and in agricultural, utility and environmental applications.

