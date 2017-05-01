Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Stake Cut by Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.8% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) traded up 1.44% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.37. 264,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.85 and a 200 day moving average of $215.25. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.27 and a 12 month high of $243.98.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $889 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post $7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.12, for a total transaction of $636,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,396.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand, and gravel) used for the construction of infrastructure, nonresidential, and residential projects. Aggregates products are also used for railroad ballast and in agricultural, utility and environmental applications.

