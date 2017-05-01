Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $8.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.64 to $11.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The business earned $889 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 11.03%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Citigroup Inc began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.63.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.12, for a total value of $636,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,396.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Princeton Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 958,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,621,000 after buying an additional 197,107 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,162,000 after buying an additional 53,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,456,000 after buying an additional 34,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) opened at 220.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.41. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $165.27 and a 52 week high of $243.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand, and gravel) used for the construction of infrastructure, nonresidential, and residential projects. Aggregates products are also used for railroad ballast and in agricultural, utility and environmental applications.

