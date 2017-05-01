Martin Andersson Acquires 10,000 Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (CGH) Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,556.89).

Martin Andersson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Martin Andersson purchased 275,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £60,500 ($77,345.95).

On Thursday, April 20th, Martin Andersson purchased 150,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($40,271.03).

On Friday, April 21st, Martin Andersson purchased 50,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £10,500 ($13,423.68).

On Friday, February 17th, Martin Andersson purchased 20,322 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £4,064.40 ($5,196.11).

On Thursday, February 16th, Martin Andersson purchased 29,678 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £5,638.82 ($7,208.92).

On Wednesday, February 15th, Martin Andersson purchased 525,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($107,389.41).

On Tuesday, February 14th, Martin Andersson purchased 250,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($47,941.70).

On Monday, February 13th, Martin Andersson purchased 50,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £7,500 ($9,588.34).

On Friday, February 3rd, Martin Andersson purchased 50,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,670.67).

On Thursday, February 2nd, Martin Andersson purchased 109,183 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £13,101.96 ($16,750.14).

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) traded down 1.64% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 22.98. The stock’s market cap is GBX 62.72 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.49. Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 5.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 23.50.

About Chaarat Gold Holdings

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited is a holding, management and finance company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for gold and the development of the Chaarat Gold Project in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Chaarat Gold Project is approximately 10 kilometers along strike at the center of the Sandalash license area, which consists of three identified prospects: Chaarat, Kashkasu and Minteke.

