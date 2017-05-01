Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company earned $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) opened at 24.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $810.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.15. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 2,750 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $66,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,995.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marten Transport from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/marten-transport-ltd-mrtn-to-release-earnings-on-wednesday-updated.html.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier. The Company focuses on transporting and distributing food and other consumer-packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage.

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.