Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) Stake Cut by Marshwinds Advisory Co.

Marshwinds Advisory Co. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.6% of Marshwinds Advisory Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marshwinds Advisory Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $658,856,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,736,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,872,000 after buying an additional 4,091,244 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,763,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,027,000 after buying an additional 1,983,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,712,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,953,000 after buying an additional 1,945,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $152,910,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) opened at 82.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.30. Eli Lilly and Co has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $86.72.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm earned $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Co will post $4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Vetr cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $17,017,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,359,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,696,522,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,164,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 688,162 shares of company stock valued at $55,440,777 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

