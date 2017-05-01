Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -0.12

News stories about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp earned a news sentiment score of -0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 97 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) opened at 110.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company earned $564.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.50 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.68%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post $5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $584,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,336.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder J W. Marriott, Jr. sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $710,698.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,108.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,608 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,844 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation focuses on vacation ownership, based on number of owners, number of resorts and revenues. The Company is an exclusive worldwide developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands.

