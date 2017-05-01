Marriott International Inc (MAR) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. High Point Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. High Point Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) traded up 1.40% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,173 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.21. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $60.87 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. Guggenheim began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Vetr raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.41 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

In other news, insider J W. Marriott, Jr. sold 33,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $2,962,160.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,940,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $176,487.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,916.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,128 shares of company stock worth $13,875,938 in the last ninety days. 17.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc (Marriott International) is a lodging company. Marriott International operates in three business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service and International. Its North American Full-Service segment includes its Luxury and Premium brands (JW Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Le Meridien, Autograph Collection Hotels, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Tribute Portfolio) located in the United States and Canada.

