American Research & Management Co. Has $1.238 Million Stake in Marriott International Inc (MAR)

American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 101.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,717,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,928,000 after buying an additional 4,387,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,001,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 135.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,965,000 after buying an additional 2,572,784 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $87,731,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,432,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,380,000 after buying an additional 1,224,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) opened at 94.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.21. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $60.87 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post $3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Vetr upgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.74 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marriott International from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

In other news, insider J W. Marriott, Jr. sold 33,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $2,962,160.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,916 shares in the company, valued at $23,940,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $176,487.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,916.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,128 shares of company stock worth $13,875,938. Corporate insiders own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc (Marriott International) is a lodging company. Marriott International operates in three business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service and International. Its North American Full-Service segment includes its Luxury and Premium brands (JW Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Le Meridien, Autograph Collection Hotels, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Tribute Portfolio) located in the United States and Canada.

