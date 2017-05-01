Marriott International Inc (MAR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of Marriott International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.91.

Shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) traded up 1.09% on Wednesday, hitting $95.45. 618,370 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.80 and its 200 day moving average is $83.21. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $60.87 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm earned $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post $3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider J W. Marriott, Jr. sold 33,892 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $2,962,160.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,940,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward A. Ryan sold 10,033 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $876,884.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,286,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,128 shares of company stock worth $13,875,938 in the last three months. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc (Marriott International) is a lodging company. Marriott International operates in three business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service and International. Its North American Full-Service segment includes its Luxury and Premium brands (JW Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Le Meridien, Autograph Collection Hotels, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Tribute Portfolio) located in the United States and Canada.

