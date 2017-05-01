Markel Co. (MKL) Position Increased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Markel were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at about $7,558,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in shares of Markel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 2,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Markel by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel by 19.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) opened at 979.215 on Monday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $811.05 and a 12 month high of $992.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $970.32 and its 200 day moving average is $925.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.756 and a beta of 0.91.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $3.88. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Markel had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post $25.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,050.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 2,000 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.39, for a total transaction of $1,942,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,288,614.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation is a financial holding company serving a range of markets. The Company’s principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. It monitors and reports its ongoing underwriting operations in three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company, through its subsidiary Markel Ventures, Inc (Markel Ventures), owns interests in various industrial and service businesses that operate outside of the specialty insurance marketplace.

