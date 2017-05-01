Facebook Inc (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 375,454 Shares

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 375,454 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.83, for a total value of $52,499,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, March 31st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 368,809 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $52,499,961.15.

On Friday, March 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 187,604 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.92, for a total value of $26,249,551.68.

On Monday, March 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 375,332 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.87, for a total value of $52,497,686.84.

On Thursday, March 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 380,636 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $52,497,317.12.

On Monday, February 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 192,874 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.10, for a total value of $26,250,151.40.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 386,116 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.97, for a total value of $52,500,192.52.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 150.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.73 and a 200 day moving average of $130.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.68. Facebook Inc has a one year low of $108.23 and a one year high of $151.53.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Facebook had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business earned $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook Inc will post $5.44 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc boosted their price objective on Facebook to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Facebook to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Facebook to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Pacific Crest reduced their price objective on Facebook to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on Facebook to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 20.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 721 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 910 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

