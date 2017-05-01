Mark E. Stoeckle Sells 8,800 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (PEO) Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) CEO Mark E. Stoeckle sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $171,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,114.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) traded down 0.10% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 22,865 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The investment objectives of the Fund are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments and an opportunity for capital appreciation. The Fund specializes in energy and other natural resources stocks.

