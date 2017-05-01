Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 35.1% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 701.3% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Welch Investments LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 80.5% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 143.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.67. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.47 and a 12 month high of $145.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Macquarie set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.11.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $1,097,002.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP D Bruce Sewell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $9,632,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,952 shares of company stock worth $50,943,691 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

