Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,158 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp by 270.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,984,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,467,000 after buying an additional 8,747,283 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,174,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,469,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 12,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,538,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) traded down 0.57% on Monday, hitting $50.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,574 shares. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.12. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 billion. Marathon Petroleum Corp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum Corp’s payout ratio is currently 65.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Scotiabank set a $54.00 price target on Marathon Petroleum Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays PLC decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum Corp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $68.50) on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

In other Marathon Petroleum Corp news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $99,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,273.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum Corp

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is engaged in refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses in the United States and the largest east of the Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing; Speedway; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at the Company’s seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States.

