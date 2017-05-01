Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Upgraded by Vetr Inc. to Strong-Buy

Vetr upgraded shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, April 14th. Vetr currently has $18.08 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank set a $25.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KLR Group upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $16.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) traded down 0.34% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.82. 7,810,750 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The stock’s market cap is $12.56 billion.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 17,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

