Maple Leaf Foods Inc (MFI) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MFI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) opened at 34.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.74.

In other Maple Leaf Foods news, insider Rocco Cappuccitti sold 15,000 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.96, for a total transaction of C$464,400.00. Also, insider Ian Vincent Henry sold 4,500 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total value of C$139,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $1,167,470 over the last ninety days.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a Canada-based consumer protein company that processes and produces value-added prepared meats, lunch kits snacks, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products sold under flagship Canadian brands such as Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina and Devour.

