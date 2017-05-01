ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ManpowerGroup reported mixed first-quarter 2017 results as adjusted earnings fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%, while revenues surpassed the same by 1.4%. ManpowerGroup has outperformed the Zacks categorized Staffing industry in the last three months. The company’s brand value and strong global network provide a competitive advantage and reinforces its dominant position in the market. ManpowerGroup is continuously making significant investments to expand permanent recruitment solutions offerings to capitalize on the future revenue-generating opportunities. However, revenues are likely to be affected by the Brexit referendum as nearly two-thirds of the total revenue come from Europe and the U.K. Currency woes will continue to affect ManpowerGroup’s quarterly performance as well. Stiff competition remains another significant headwind for the company.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.27.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) traded up 0.03% on Wednesday, hitting $101.01. The company had a trading volume of 70,445 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.57. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.85.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm earned $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 17.36%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post $6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/manpowergroup-inc-man-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other ManpowerGroup news, COO Darryl Green sold 61,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $6,093,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,638.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $259,358.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,358.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,541 shares of company stock valued at $17,614,124. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,020,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,290,000 after buying an additional 134,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,656,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,104,000 after buying an additional 71,357 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,965,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,226,000 after buying an additional 249,762 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,390,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,596,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc is a provider of workforce solutions and services. The Company’s segments include Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East (APME), Right Management and Corporate. The Company’s Americas segment includes operations in the United States and Other Americas. Its Southern Europe segment includes operations in France, Italy and Other Southern Europe.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.