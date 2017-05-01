Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garcia Hamilton & Associates LP DE boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garcia Hamilton & Associates LP DE now owns 14,073 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) opened at 111.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day moving average is $103.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $80.68 and a 1-year high of $115.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business earned $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post $5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,816.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

