Manchester Capital Management LLC Holds Position in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) traded up 0.1950% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.3417. 225,141 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.2420 and a beta of 0.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.65 and a 52-week high of $129.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.53 and a 200 day moving average of $120.53.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post $4.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Instinet upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Nomura upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Levin sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $93,118.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,539.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $99,952.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,569.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries.

