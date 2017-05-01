Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Shares Sold by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 298,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. now owns 101,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. by 10.1% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) traded up 0.08% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.36. The stock had a trading volume of 264,055 shares. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.82. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $81.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.32.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. had a net margin of 36.40% and a return on equity of 40.66%. The firm had revenue of $614.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post $3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.8725 per share. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Vetr downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.61 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.85.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. news, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $786,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 50,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $3,937,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,440 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

