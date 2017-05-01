Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.61 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

In related news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 50,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $3,937,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $786,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. by 158.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 102,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. by 12.1% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) traded up 0.12% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.39. 78,682 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.32. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. had a net margin of 36.40% and a return on equity of 40.66%. The company earned $614.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post $3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.8725 dividend. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

