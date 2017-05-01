MAG Silver Corp (MAG) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about MAG Silver Corp (NYSE:MAG) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MAG Silver Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the industrial goods maker an impact score of 80 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded MAG Silver Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of MAG Silver Corp in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised MAG Silver Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSE:MAG) traded down 4.75% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 346,960 shares. MAG Silver Corp has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.12. The company’s market capitalization is $939.99 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46.

MAG Silver Corp Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of projects located within the Mexican silver belt. The Company operates through the exploration of mineral properties in Mexico segment. The Company’s projects include Juanicipio Property, Cinco De Mayo Property and Guigui Property.

